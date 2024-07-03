Tributes have been paid to a 'super hero' dad and serving police officer who died in a motorbike crash on his way home after a night shift.

Acting Sergeant Reece Buckenham, 36, from Hertfordshire Police, died when his motorbike was in collision with a VW Golf on the A10 southbound between Rush Green and Great Amwell just before 7am on Saturday, 29 June.

Paying tribute, his family said: “He was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend, and colleague to many and, most importantly, a wonderful father to his son aged 10 and daughter aged four.

“His son describes him as a ‘great Dad’ and his hero.

“The world will be a darker place without his smile (and many silly faces he was known to pull).

“Reece joined the Metropolitan Police Service as a PCSO and transferred to Hertfordshire, fulfilling his dream becoming a police officer. It was a role he loved, and he was incredibly proud to be part of Herts police.

“As a family we couldn’t have been prouder of him, he was an Acting Sergeant soon to be going through the promotion process to be substantive. Reece had just finished a night shift when the terrible events of Saturday morning happened.

“Reece, our son, brother and super hero daddy, we love you.”

Chief constable Charlie Hall said: “The thoughts of all in the constabulary are with Reece’s family and friends following their tragic loss.

"He was a much-respected colleague to so many and his death has been felt hugely throughout the force. He was a committed and experienced police officer, who served the public well and who I was proud to say was one of us. Rest in peace Reece.”

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or who may have witnessed the events leading up to the collision to contact them.

