Police bodycam footage showing the arrest

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an e-scooter riding drug dealer was stopped and found with a Rambo knife hidden down his trousers.

Dillon Farrar, 20, was arrested in St Johns Road, Fletton, Peterborough on 20 April this year by neighbourhood policing officers who were on plain-clothed cycle patrols because of concerns around drug dealing in the area.

The two officers spotted what they believed to be a drug deal by Farrar, who was on an electric scooter, but Farrar attempted to ride away.

Farrar, of Stagshaw Drive, Fletton, was searched and found to have a ‘Rambo’ knife in his waistband and 37 wraps of class A drugs in his jacket pockets.

Dillon Farrar was jailed for four years Credit: ITV News Anglia

At Peterborough Crown Court this week he was sentenced to four years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.

He has also had six penalty points added to his driving licence for riding an e-scooter without insurance.

Det Cons Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “Farrar made several attempts to get away but was safely restrained leading to the officers uncovering the drugs and weapon.

“We understand hearing about instances where weapons are involved is concerning, which is why we need the public’s help to tackle this issue and pass on any information about people who may carry weapons.”

