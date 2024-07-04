The polls have closed and constituencies are being declared throughout the night, as a potentially historic General Election result looms closer.

As more seats are declared the outcome of the election will become clearer, with some results in the East of England seen as major indicators for which party will win.

The 10pm exit poll predicted Labour to win a landslide victory with a majority of 170 seats.

Labour have been targeting swing seats in the East like Ipswich and Peterborough, while Conservative candidates are aiming for survival, including former prime minister Liz Truss in South West Norfolk.

The Liberal Democrats are hoping for major gains, while Reform UK and Green have set their sights on Clacton and Waveney Valley respectively.

Some seats such as Basildon and Billericay are expected to be declared as early as midnight, but others like South Northamptonshire could be waiting until gone 6am on Friday.

So when will seats be declared in the East of England and why are the timings so varied?

Here ITV News Anglia looks at the expected times, though it should be noted that all timings are approximate and can be affected by delays and recounts when the result is tight.

Boundary changes for constituencies also means the timings of declarations are more uncertain at this election.

Early declarations can happen for a number of reasons, such as a higher number of staff counting votes, a higher number of postal votes and no requirement for a recount.

Likewise, late declarations may be because of rural constituencies and requirements for a recount due to a close result.

00:00-00:30

- Basildon and Billericay.

This Essex seat is expected to be the earliest to be declared in the East of England - some two hours before the next expected declaration.

Basildon and Billericay was a safe seat for the Conservatives in 2019, with a majority of over 21,000, but there is potential for that lead to be demolished this year.

02:00-02:15

- North West Cambridgeshire.- North West Essex.- Castle Point.- Peterborough.

02:15-02:30

- Rayleigh and Wickford.

02:30-02:45

- Colchester.- Norwich South.

02:45-03:00

- Mid Bedfordshire.- Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

03:00-03:15

- Corby and East Northamptonshire.- Epping Forest.- Great Yarmouth.- Harlow.- Huntingdon.- Ipswich.- Luton South and South Bedfordshire.- Southend East and Rochford.- Southend West and Leigh.- Stevenage.

03:30-03:45

- Bedford.- Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.- Lowestoft.- Luton North.- Norfolk Mid.- South Holland and The Deepings.- Suffolk Coastal.- Welwyn Hatfield.

04:00-04:15

- Aylesbury.- Basildon South and East Thurrock.- North Bedfordshire.- Braintree.- Broadland and Fakenham.- Cambridge.- South Cambridgeshire.- Chelmsford.- Clacton.- Harborough, Oadby and Wigston.- Harpenden and Berkhamsted.- Harwich and North Essex.- Hertford and Stortford.- Kettering.- North Norfolk.- South Norfolk.- Norwich North.- St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire.- Suffolk Central and North Ipswich.- South Suffolk.- West Suffolk.- Thurrock.- Waveney Valley.- Wellingborough and Rushden.- Witham.

04:30-04:45

- Brentwood and Ongar.- North East Cambridgeshire.- Milton Keynes Central.- Milton Keynes North.- North West Norfolk.

04:45-05:00

- Rutland and Stamford.

05:00-05:15

- Buckingham and Bletchley.- Daventry.- Ely & East Cambridgeshire.- Hemel Hempstead.- North East Hertfordshire.- Hitchin.- Maldon.- Northampton North.- Northampton South.- St Albans.

05:30-06:15

- South West Norfolk.- South Northamptonshire.

