Explore our interactive map as results come in across the Anglia region

Links to county-by-county results in detail are below

Welcome to ITV News Anglia's election coverage through the night.

Votes are being counted across the East as the country elects the next government.

And the road to Downing Street is likely to run through the East, with any party with designs on power needing to claim a significant number of constituencies in the region.

As results are declared through the night, the interactive map at the top of this page will be updated to show the picture of the region, and you can read the detailed results for each county below:

Going into the General Election campaign, the Conservatives held 65 of the 71 constituencies in the Anglia region.

For Labour to take an overall majority, the party would need to take at least 20 more seats - a tally which polls during the campaign repeatedly suggested would within their power. In the 1997 landslide under Tony Blair, they took 28.

For the Conservatives, defending the true-blue seats won in 2019 - many with handsome majorities - will be key to a strong performance.

The Liberal Democrats have pinpointed a number of target seats across the East, and are hopeful of winning against both Labour and Conservative opposition in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire particularly.

Meanwhile, Reform UK have pinpointed Clacton in Essex, where the leader Nigel Farage is standing, and are also expected to poll strongly in seats including Great Yarmouth and North West Norfolk.

You can read here a full list of the constituencies and results to watch closely this evening - including Nigel Farage in Clacton, Liz Truss in South West Norfolk, and potential bellwethers across the Anglia region.

Refresh this page through the night to see the latest results from where you live.

