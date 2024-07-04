The daughters of a serial burglar have been ordered to pay back almost £100,000 after their father targeted a string of properties, including the home of Lord Alan Sugar.

David Buisson, 50, stole almost £1 million of cash and jewellery from homes and businesses in Essex between December 2015 and June 2017.

He fled the country but was caught in Spain and later admitted 11 burglaries and two attempted burglaries. He was jailed for eight years in 2018.

Buisson was ordered to pay compensation to some of his victims- including Lord Sugar.

Following his conviction police launched an investigation into his daughters Tailah Morris-Buisson, 30 and Bella Morris-Buisson, 26, from Epping.

David Buisson stole mostly cash and jewellery from homes and businesses Credit: Essex Police

Detectives found their lifestyle had been heavily funded by their father's crimes, with thousands of pounds deposited into their accounts during his offending.

The two sisters were arrested in October 2017 and were charged with acquiring criminal property and two counts of concealing or disguising criminal property.

The sisters were convicted in October 2023. Tailah Morris-Buisson received a 24 month suspended sentence and Bella Morris-Buisson a 20 month suspended sentence.

At a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, a confiscation order was secured against Tailah Morris-Buisson, who was ordered to pay £94,465.05 in compensation to eight of her father's victims.

Bella Morrison-Buisson was told to pay back £975.

Lord Alan Sugar, praised the investigation saying: “I am very impressed by the way this investigation has been handled and I would like to thank Essex Police for their persistence in confiscating the money David Buisson made by targeting people’s homes.

“I hope that this result acts as a deterrent to others who think it’s acceptable to make money from criminal activity.”

