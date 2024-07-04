The polls have closed, the votes are being counted and verified... and now the waiting begins.

But soon, the results will begin to be declared, first as a trickle and then as a torrent, as the picture emerges of how the country has voted in the 2024 General Election.

The exit poll has predicted a Labour landslide victory of 170 seats.

So where might we see the most significant results overnight in the East of England?

ITV News Anglia has picked seven seats where the results might hold significance beyond their own constituency borders - and give us powerful indications as to the national picture.

Basildon and Billericay - 12.15am declaration (estimated)

This south Essex constituency is likely to be the first in the Anglia region to declare - due shortly after midnight - and therefore could provide the first concrete indication of how the rest of the overnight drama may pan out.

It is notionally a safe Conservative seat, having been won with a majority of more than 20,000 in 2019 by John Baron. However, he has chosen not to stand this time around and the Conservatives have selected party chairman Richard Holden instead.

He has been accused of making a "chicken run" from his previous seat in the north east - an area to which he had claimed to be "bloody loyal" - and rumours have swirled that local members have been less than impressed at having him parachuted in.

A survey of the most recent MRP polls has this as a toss-up between Conservatives and Labour - so this will be our first real evidence of how reliable those polls are.

Nigel Farage was doused in milkshake at his campaign launch in Clacton - but then turned it into a photo op. Credit: PA

Clacton - 4am declaration (estimated)

Another Essex seat, but one which may hold significance for different reasons.

When Nigel Farage announced his return as leader of Reform UK, he also declared himself a candidate for Clacton - and since then the Essex seaside resort has enjoyed more time in the electoral sun in 2024 that it would usually expect.

Held by the Conservative Giles Watling in 2019 with a majority of more than 24,000, it would take a huge swing to oust him - but the polls say that is exactly what is on the cards.

Farage and Reform chose this seat for a reason: it was the constituency won in 2015 by Douglas Carswell for Ukip. If the electorate of Clacton get behind Farage, they will have voted for another first.

Welwyn Hatfield - 3.30am declaration (estimated)

As traditionally true-blue territory, the Anglia region has long been home to big beasts of Tory government.

On results night, however, many of them will be looking over their shoulders nervously - few more so than defence secretary Grant Shapps, the MP Welwyn Hatfield for nearly 20 years.

Rumoured to have been positioning himself for a tilt at the leadership should Rishi Sunak not survive the election aftermath, Mr Shapps could instead find himself at a loose end if the polls are correct.

The most recent predictions have this as a Labour gain, with candidate Andrew Lewin on course to overturn the near-11,000 Tory majority.

Of course, if the results are as bad for the Tories as predicted, serial cabinet minister Mr Shapps may not be the only senior Conservative to suffer the same fate...

Liz Truss's chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced earlier this year he would not standing again. Credit: PA

South West Norfolk - 5.30am declaration (estimated)

The former Prime Minister Liz Truss sits on a very healthy majority of more than 24,000 in this rural seat, the largest geographically in the Anglia region and one which has not been out of Tory hands in 60 years.

But that has not stopped growing talk that it could now be in play, with several polls now tipping Labour to win.

The anti-Tory vote may be split between a number of opposition candidates, however - including Reform UK and a local independent - so it would still be a major shock if Britain's shortest-lived prime minister were not returned in a seat she has held since 2010.

However, if she were to falter, it would complete a humbling fall from grace for a politician who less than two years ago was leading the country.

Braintree - 4am declaration (estimated)

James Cleverly's majority is likely to be under threat in the event of a major national swing to Labour. Credit: PA

Another major Tory figure possible sweating on a majority that would once have been a formality is the Home Secretary James Cleverly.

His 25,000-vote majority makes it the 19th-safest Tory seat nationally, but there has been discontent in the constituency at the housing of asylum seekers in the former RAF Wethersfield base, in conditions that charities have said are unsuitable and unsafe.

Keir Starmer last week told ITV News Anglia that Labour would work towards the closure of such centres, something which the Tories and Mr Cleverly had also aspired to, but neither has put a timeline on that happening.

The latest predictions show that the Tories should hold on to this seat in their Essex heartland, but with a slimmed-down majority. Doing so would also give Mr Cleverly a shot at any future leadership contest.

Waveney Valley - 4am declaration (estimated)

The newly-formed Waveney Valley constituency breaks new ground by crossing the county border between Norfolk and Suffolk.

But it could also deliver the first Green MP outside of Brighton, if party co-leader Adrian Ramsay is successful.

The Greens had pinpointed this rural constituency as one of their target seats at the start of the campaign, on the back of a strong performance in the local elections, where they took control of Mid Suffolk council and became the largest party in East Suffolk.

Latest polling shows it may be more of a tussle between Labour and Conservatives in the battle to become the first MP for the new seat of Waveney Valley.

But if voters believe the national picture is settled, might they be more willing to lend their vote to ensure a diversity of voices in Parliament?

Play Brightcove video

Tanya Mercer reports for ITV News Anglia from Waveney Valley

Northampton North - 5am

The archetypal bellwether, Northampton North has returned an MP from the party of government at every General Election since 1974.

So Labour must take this if they are to have serious designs on forming the next government.

This is the kind of seat that is expected to turn red, and comfortably so, if the Labour landslide predicted by the polls is to come to pass.

Anything other than that would be something of a surprise - to Labour, Conservatives and pollsters.

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper went to Northampton to find out what voters want

