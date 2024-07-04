A woman has admitted murdering both her parents at a court hearing.

Virginia McCullough, 35, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court and admitted killing her mother Lois and father John McCullough between 17 June 2019 and 20 June 2019.

McCullough, wearing a light grey long sleeve top, appeared via video link by from HMP Peterborough.

The remains of Lois and John McCullough were found in a house in Great Baddow last September

After carrying out the murders she hid their bodies within the property in Pump Hill, Great Baddow, near Chelmsford and continued to live at the address.

To cover her tracks, she tlied about their whereabouts, frequently telling doctors and relatives her parents were unwell, on holiday or away on lengthy trips.

Her actions were uncovered after her parents’ GPs raised concerns over missed appointments in 2023.

Police found human remains at an address in Pump Hill, Chelmsford Credit: Sam Russell/PA

An investigation was launched and, on Friday 15 September 2023, police carried out a search at the Pump Hill address.

In the moments afterwards, she confessed to poisoning her father with prescription medication and stabbing her mother shortly afterwards.

Judge Christopher Morgan said: "You will understand there is a single sentence that can be passed upon you in these circumstances. Consideration however has to be given to the minimum term."

McCullough, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, replied that she understood.

Speaking after the plea was entered Det Insp Lydia George said: “At the heart of this investigation are John and Lois and their whole family.

“Virginia’s actions have had a significant and emotional impact on the family group and our thoughts today are first and foremost with them.

“We have worked very closely with them and supported them from the outset as we established the circumstances around John and Lois’ deaths and gathered the evidence which has led to today’s guilty pleas.”

Forensic teams enter the property at Pump Hill Credit: Essex Police

She added: “Clearly this was a hugely complex investigation from the outset.

"Officers were met with an incredibly challenging scene and worked at the address over the course of several days to carry out forensic enquiries.

“This involved expertise and insight from several teams across the force and it is thanks to the work of dozens of dedicated officers and staff that we were able to bring this tragic case to court and, now, a satisfactory conviction.”Sentencing will take place in October. McCullough has been told she will not be allowed to appear via video link.

