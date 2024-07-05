The East is no longer true blue, writes ITV News Anglia political correspondent Emma Hutchinson after a night of political change.

Labour needed seats in the East to form a government, but these results surpass their hopes and expectations - winning in places where they have never won before.

The East is no longer true blue , instead sending tens of Labour MPs to Westminster as the party goes back into Government for the first time in 14 years.

For the Conservatives, the loss of seats in their heartland is very disappointing but not unexpected.

They knew from the start of this campaign it would be an uphill task.

As they rebuild, expect Conservative MPs from our region to be very much a part of the next Tory Leadership campaign, with Kemi Badenoch in North West Essex currently seen as the favourite.

Liberal Democrats targeted seats where they had done well at local council level - Chelmsford and South Cambridgeshire and Harpenden - and turned success in those local elections into MPs at Westminster.

And Reform will be thrilled.

Nigel Farage has long described the East of England as very fertile territory for his party, so he will be ecstatic at winning a Westminster seat at his eighth attempt and a small band of MPs.

