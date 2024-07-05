Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment former Prime Minister Liz Truss loses her seat in South West Norfolk.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has lost her seat, becoming the biggest Tory casualty on a painful night for the party.

She was beaten in South West Norfolk by Labour's Terry Jermy by more than 600 votes.

There were gasps and cheers as the results were read out, following a delay of several minutes as candidates waited for Ms Truss.

Some of those watching began a slow hand clap before she appeared, without wearing a Conservative rosette.

Ms Truss, who holds the record for the shortest-serving prime minister at 44 days, was defending a majority of 26,195, making it the 13th safest Tory seat nationally.

For much of the campaign, it had been assumed she would hold the seat comfortably, but in recent weeks talk has been of growing opposition confidence.

South West Norfolk had been in Conservative hands since 1964.

Full results for South West Norfolk:

James Bagge - Independent - 6,282

Gary Conway - Heritage Party - 160

Pallavi Devulapalli - Green - 1,838

Lorraine Douglas - Communist - 77

Earl Elvis of East Anglia - Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 338

Terry Jermy - Labour - 11,847

Toby Mckenzie - Reform UK - 9,958

Josie Ratcliffe - Lib Dems - 2,618

Liz Truss - Conservatives - 11,217

More follows.

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday