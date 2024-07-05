Newly elected Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay has vowed to continue to campaign against controversial plans for a 100 mile corridor of pylons.

The Waveney Valley MP was elected by a majority of more than 5,000 in the election last night.

T he 42-year-old said he'll be a "strong voice" for local people, with one of his first objectives trying to stop National Grid's plans to create a 100 mile path of 50-metre high pylons to carry energy generated by offshore wind farms.

The proposal, known as East Anglia Green, has led to anger from a number of councils and local campaign groups.

Opponents say the pylons would be devastating for the local countryside. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Ramsay said: "I will stand up for the issues that really matter to people here.

"Green councillors were the first to argue that there should be an offshore grid, I still think all the options need to be properly assessed.

"The last government was determined to push along with the pylons regardless.

"Labour have said the same but I will be arguing and I will work with other MPs that there should be a proper options assessment here and a bit of a pause while we do that."

He added: "People have had MPs from just one party for as long as they can remember and they’ve been looking for a change, but a positive change here in this Waveney Valley seat.

"They want an MP who will stand up for people locally, I will be an active visible local MP first and foremost.

"Secondly they really care about our natural environment, about the scandal of sewage in the rivers and they need to protect green spaces but also the restoration of local services.

"We've seen our dentists or GPs really run down in Waveney Valley and we need some investments in the NHS so I will stand up in parliament for the issues that need to be tackled nationally as well as being a strong local voice."

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay celebrates his victory. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Ramsay, whose joint co-leader Carla Denyer, also took her seat in Bristol Central, alongside wins in Brighton and North Herefordshire, said this was just the start for his party.

"For the Green party we’ve had such tremendous success we’re looking to build on that grow on membership and help us continue to go from strength to strength in this region.

"This is an element to success for the Green party, we set our sights on the best ever Green party vote share across the country, which we’ve easily achieved, and get a group of green MPs elected in parliament.

"What that enables us to do is to stand up for people, introduce ideas into the debate that wouldn’t otherwise be heard.

"People have said to me that they are voting Green because they’re thinking about what the future will be like for their children and grandchildren.

"They want a strong voice on the environment which cuts across the traditional political divide, and we want to push labour to be bolder both on restoring and protecting nature and on tackling the climate crisis."

He added that he had been "truly humbled by the support" saying "it was clear to me that it was an enthusiastic and positive vote for the Green party offering a vision of hope for the future ."

