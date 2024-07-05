Look at how the political map of the East has changed in our interactive graphic

The political map of the East of England has been redrawn on a dramatic night of election results, as a victorious Labour Party claimed major Tory scalps, and a buoyant Reform UK made significant inroads.

It was a humbling night for the Conservatives as they left government, with former defence secretary Grant Shapps among the big names to fall.

Among those on the rise was Nigel Farage, who claimed an emphatic victory in Clacton in Essex, then oversaw a second win in Great Yarmouth, before firing a warning to the political establishment about his party's intentions.

"This is just the first step in something that is going to stun all of you," he told supporters.

The story of the night was of Conservatives ceding seats across the region, with many long-standing true-blue constituencies turning a different hue - red, yellow, turquoise and green.

'The East is no longer true blue' - ITV News Anglia political correspondent Emma Hutchinson

Labour needed seats in the East to form a government, but these results surpass their hopes and expectations - winning in places where they have never won before.

The East is no longer true blue , instead sending tens of Labour MPs to Westminster as the party goes back into Government for the first time in 14 years.

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay celebrates his victory. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Greens landed one of their major national targets in taking the newly-formed seat of Waveney Valley across the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, by 5.30am the Conservatives had lost two seats to Labour, one to the Liberal Democrats and one by Reform.

In Cambridgeshire, the Lib Dems were the big winners, picking up three seats, while Labour won another two as well as holding Cambridge.

Essex was arguably where the Tory vote held up best, though many of the healthy majorities held by the class of 2019 were severely curtailed, with Labour also taking seats including Harlow, Southend and Colchester.

In Basildon and Billericay, after two recounts, party chairman Richard Holden - controversially parachuted into the seat from the North East - edged past Labour with just 20 votes in hand.

Further west, where Labour already had a foothold, the party took all three seats in Milton Keynes, though many of the Northamptonshire seats were still to be declared at 6am.

Conservatives also endured pain in North Bedfordshire, where the majority was cut, and North East Hertfordshire, which had been blue since 1955.

