Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious knife attack.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was found in Seymour Street, close to Central Park in Chelmsford, at approximately 6.40pm last Friday (29 June).

He was was flown to Royal London Hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition. Police say his condition has now improved and he is stable.

A cordon remained in place across the weekend and officers have carried out multiple enquiries in the area this week, including gathering CCTV and obtaining statements from witnesses.

Last night, officers arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder. The 19-year-old man from Witham and the 20-year-old man from Brentwood remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cadd said “This serious assault has remained a priority for detectives within our Serious Crime Directorate and Criminal Investigation Department this past week, with multiple lines of enquiry being pursued.

“We understand that this assault caused real concern within the community but we are working quickly to establish the circumstances around the assault whilst supporting the victim, who is recovering in hospital.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who supported our appeal for witnesses and have contacted us with information.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything in Central Park last Friday around the time of the assault to contact us.”

