A group of primary school children were surprised with a very special pitstop thanks to a neighbouring Formula One team.

In the build-up to the British Grand Prix, a team from Aston Martin Aramco visited Silverstone Primary School, complete with a F1 car, steering wheel and even a trophy from the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.

The school is just a stone's throw away from the legendary racetrack.

The idea behind the visit was to inspire the next generation of motorsport fans.

The school pupils taking a look around the Formula One car Credit: Aston Martin

Jessica Hawkins, Head of F1 Academy & Driver Ambassador at Aston Martin said "This small village is recognised globally as being the home to one of the world’s greatest racetracks, and it’s also where the Aston Martin Aramco Technology Campus is based, so it’s really special to be able to show the local children what we do.

"Less than one per cent of Formula One fans can ever come to a race so bringing it to them is important to us.

"I really hope we’ve inspired some of these pupils to get involved with motorsport in the future.”

A good luck banner made by the pupils for the Aston Martin team ahead of the British Grand Prix Credit: Aston Martin

A head of the home race pupils created posters wishing the team good luck.

The posters were then transformed into a banner and hung around the school.

Head of Silverstone CE Primary, James Bloomfield said: “Today was a truly memorable experience for our pupils, bringing the world of Formula One right to our playground!

"Our children were delighted to see their good luck posters transformed into an amazing banner too."

Head teacher James Bloomfield holding one of the team's trophies Credit: Aston Martin

