Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after being hit by a bus.

Jonathan Debnam, 14, from Shortstown, Bedfordshire was killed when he was involved in a crash with a bus on the A600 High Road, just outside the village, on Thursday 4 July.

Paying tribute, Jonathan's family said “We are truly devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved son.

"Jonathan was a funny, kind and intelligent boy who loved his family and friends with all his heart.

"An active member of the Army cadets, participating in cadet camps and supporting the other cadets by teaching first aid.

The family of Jonathan Debnam said he was an active member of the army cadets Credit: Bedfordshire Police

"He had plans to train to work for the Disasters Emergency Committee so he could make a career out of helping others in their time of need.

"A budding chef from an early age and an animal lover who especially loved his cats, with the biggest of hearts.

"Above all else he had a beautiful and caring soul and will be missed by all his family and friends more than words can express. Rest in peace our sweet boy.”

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: “This is an incredibly sad incident, and our sympathies are with the friends and family of Jonathan.

"We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the incident or of the immediate area during the time leading up to the collision, which was first reported to Police at just before 12.00pm.”

