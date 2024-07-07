A water company has been ordered to pay £50,000 after being convicted of not providing data to the Environment Agency, in the first prosecution of its kind.

Anglian Water Services Ltd was found guilty in May, of failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a requirement to provide records to the Environment Agency (EA) following a trial at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

The EA said the case came from a wider investigation into all ten English water companies looking into possible breaches of their environmental permit conditions.

T he agency said it is the first conviction of its kind against a water company and sets a "precedent" for the regulation of non-compliant companies.

A t Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, the water company was ordered to include a £25,000 fine, £190 victim surcharge and £25,000 in costs.

Anglian Water said it was "disappointed" but the "low level of sentence" reflected that "this was not a significant failure".

Anglian Water had entered a not guilty plea to the charge, claiming that they had a reasonable excuse for non-compliance - but a district judge rejected the water company’s claim.

Following the case, Anglian Water said it had been found not guilty of two more serious charges of failing to provide data.

In a statement the company said "In sentencing on the remaining charge, the judge has awarded a £25,000 fine that is proportionate and takes into account our arguments in this case.

"Anglian Water has always maintained, and the judge concurred, that our course of action and time taken to respond with data to the Environment Agency was reasonable. This was reflected in the fact that we were found not guilty of the two main charges.

"While we are disappointed with the finding in relation to the first charge, the low level of sentence reflects our view that this was not a significant failure on our part."

