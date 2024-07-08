With a new Labour government in place, there could be changes to some of the biggest infrastructure projects in the East of England.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already scrapped the Conservatives' plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. But what now for the Wethersfield asylum centre in Essex?

How about the plan to rebuild crumbling hospitals in our region?

And energy projects such as the new Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk, and 100 miles of pylons across the countryside?

RAF Wethersfield asylum centre in Essex

The RAF base in Wethersfield, Essex, currently houses around 580 men, most of whom came to the UK by crossing the Channel in small boats.

It's been deeply controversial since it opened in July 2023, with councils, residents and charities saying the site is not suitable.

Starmer previously told ITV Anglia that Wethersfield asylum centre "needs to close" and said it "will take time", but did not give any dates or timings.

He said he wanted to "actually deal" with the asylum cases, rather than having more people in hotels.

Asylum seekers have also been housed at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire and the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset.

In May an investigation by ITV News revealed there had been 283 incidents relating to “self-harm and suicide” at large sites like Wethersfield by the end of January 2024.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has launched a Border Security Command, an investigations team with police across Europe to target criminal gangs and people smugglers.

Labour also promised to set up a new team to ensure failed asylum seekers are deported.

However, if the asylum centre is closed there are fears from locals that previous plans for a "super-prison" on the site could be revived.

One of the bedrooms at RAF Wethersfield. Credit: PA

New hospitals to replace crumbling ones

The prime minister and the chancellor have previously said they would carry on the project to rebuild 40 hospitals - originally announced when Boris Johnson was at Number 10.

Starmer had said in June: "We do need to streamline planning because it takes far too long to get things done."

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, one of the crumbling hospitals across the region, is being held up by more than 4,000 props.

The Princess Alexandra in Harlow has seen parts of its ceiling collapse, while the West Suffolk in Bury St Edmunds and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon have found collapse-prone aerated concrete.

Other hospitals in the rebuilding programme are: Milton Keynes Hospital; James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; and Addenbrookes Cancer hospital in Cambridge.

Ceiling prop at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk Credit: ITV Anglia

New Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk

Sizewell C is a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast that has not been built yet - intended to replace the neighbouring Sizewell B.

EDF Energy says the new power station will generate low-carbon electricity for around 60 years and create 10,000 jobs.

Preparation work has already started, such as building roads, fencing and accommodation around it. The next step is to look for private investors.

But campaigners and RSPB Suffolk argue it will destroy the protected landscape, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Labour has said it will support the building of Sizewell C. In its election manifesto, it said new nuclear power stations such as Sizewell C would play an important role in making Britain a clean energy "superpower" and help lower bills for families and businesses.

Alison Downes, from Stop Sizewell C, said the project would not provide energy security if it was reliant on France and the UAE for funding, and pointed out it would need a lot of public funding.

An image of what the new Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like. Credit: Sizewell C

Pylons plan across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

On plans for 100 miles of electricity lines and pylons across the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex countryside, Starmer previously told ITV News Anglia his government would "work together" with communities.

The plan for overhead lines to assemble power from wind farms has been unpopular with councils and campaigners, who argue it would harm the natural landscape.

They say a better option is to congregate all that energy offshore before bringing it inland to substations - rather than sprawling cables across and under the countryside.

Former prime minster Rishi Sunak told ITV News Anglia that better technology was now available and promised to review the plans if his government won another term.

Labour, however, has been vague on what it would do.

Starmer has said in order to build the infrastructure and homes needed, it would mean "taking tough decisions, not doing things to communities, doing things with communities".

He spoke about "local energy plans" where communities will be given a dividend that could reduce their energy bills.

The Department for Energy reiterated on Monday its commitment to clean power by 2030 and said it requires "improving outdated infrastructure" - but did not say whether the existing pylon plan was outdated.

A spokesman said National Grid has put the plans out for public consultation and would be subject to a "rigorous" planning permission process.

East West Rail

Plans for the East West Rail - a £5 billion line between Oxford and Cambridge - look uncertain under Labour.

Campaigners have previously opposed to the project with concerns over whether their houses will be demolished by the new route.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves previously said Labour would need to "have to look at everything the government has got in the pipeline" before committing to the East West Rail.

