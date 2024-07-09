Play Brightcove video

An out-of-control driver who injured a pedestrian at a car meet has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mobile phone footage captured the meet on 2 September 2023 at Waterworth Road in Alwalton, near Peterborough, showing cars "drifting" around the roundabout, tyres screeching and crowds cheering.

Shouts can be heard as a purple Mazda MX5 skids around the corner, loses control and collides with a pedestrian, causing serious injuries to his leg and head.

Albert Hall, 22, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, was identified as the driver of the Mazda and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has admitted the offence and is due to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 12 August.

A second driver, seen driving a silver BMW 320D in the video, was also charged with dangerous driving.

Jaymie Currie, 26, was issued with a section 59 warning under the Police Reform Act 2022, which relates to vehicles being used in a way which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.

It was his second warning within a 12-month period, and his car was seized.

The BMW was examined and several major defects were identified. It was deemed unroadworthy, dangerous to drive and in such a poor condition it would not have passed an MOT.

Currie appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 28 June, where he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He must pass an extended re-test before regaining his licence.

Currie was also ordered to complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and 140 hours of unpaid work.

PC James Goose, from the Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Car meets have been a problem in Peterborough for some time and is something that RPU alongside other departments such as neighbourhood policing have been tackling.

"Although these events are often intended to be good-natured for car enthusiasts, they can also become incredibly dangerous and can cause damage to the roads as well as potentially putting the community at risk.”

