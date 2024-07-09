Man arrested after several women report sexual assault at British Grand Prix

A man has been arrested after several women reported sexual assault during this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The F1 event at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire attracted about 480,000 people over four days.

On Monday, Northamptonshire police said that several women were "touched inappropriately" in the main stage area between 8pm and 10pm on Sunday 7 July.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is said to remain in police custody.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed anything, or who has information, to contact them on 101 and quote incident number 555 of 7/7/24.

