Police searching for a missing 65-year-old man have discovered a body.

Phil Edwards was reported missing from his home in Old Catton in Norwich, and was thought to have left the address at Wrenningham Road around 1am on Friday.

A search was launched at nearby Horstead Mill by police, coastguard, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

On Tuesday afternoon police confirmed that the body of a man had been discovered at Coltishall Bridge in Horstead.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Mr Edwards have been informed, said police.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

