England's most loyal superfan has tattoos from every away game

An England superfan who gets a tattoo for every away game he attends, says he is running out of space on his arms.

Ian Odgers, 55, from Dereham in Norfolk, has not missed an England home game for 14 years or an away fixture for 10 years.

He has attended more than 160 matches around the world and is in the a habit of getting a passport stamp tattooed on his arms to remember his travels.

His latest trip is to Dortmund in Germany where he will be watching England play the Netherlands in the Euro semi-finals.

"I've been following England since I was a child," he said. "It's always my passion to follow them in tournaments and be able to travel the world and watch my love."

Ian Odgers' many tattoos, one for each England away game. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Odgers is such a loyal fan that he is almost guaranteed by the FA to get tickets anytime England plays.

In Dortmund tonight Mr Odgers says he will be "belting out the national anthem" with the other fans.

He is predicting a "comfortable" 2-0 win for England and describes himself as an "optimist".

"The belief is there, that it's going to click - and this time more than any other time, we'll get it right," said Mr Odgers.

"My wife will tell you, ever since she's known me, every competition that England have entered, I'm saying 'it's this time'.

"And she replies 'But you always say that.'

"I'll still keep believing. I believe we're going to win this (the Euros). I believe we're going to win the World Cup when I'm out in America - 100%."

But even superfans have doubts and Mr Odgers admits there have been some "miserable nights" at Wembley when he has questioned why he is there.

He keeps coming back because it is the "best hobby in the world".

"I question myself so many times why I do it, but ultimately it's a passion, a belief, a pride that drives us," he said.

Speaking about England's progress in the Euros, Mr Odgers thinks the team has not performed in the way they are capable of, saying some of their star players have "gone missing".

" I think the players need to have the belief that the fans have, that they can actually go and do it that one or two stages further than we've done in previous tournaments," he said.

As to the England manager Gareth Southgate, Mr Odgers says he is "on the fence" adding: "Some of the football is mundane and boring, but he gets results in tournaments."

