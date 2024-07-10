A killer who attacked a man and took a photo with his foot on the victim's head is on the run from prison.

Sean Doherty, formerly from Corby, Northamptonshire, was on temporary release from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk but failed to return as required on Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old is serving a sentence of eight years and five months for the manslaughter of Thomas Gravestock, as well as burglary, theft and driving offences.

Doherty was sentenced in 2018 when a court heard how he had attacked Mr Gravestock twice in two days over a £20 debt.

In the second attack, Doherty stamped on, kicked and slapped Mr Gravestock, before taking a picture with his unconscious body and sending it to others via text message, a court heard.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of chest, abdominal and brain injuries.

The body of Thomas Gravestock was discovered in Corby on Wednesday 22 August 2018. Credit: Northamptonshire Police.

Doherty is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slight build, with brown eyes, and a tattoo of ‘Sean’ on his right forearm.

Anyone who believes they have seen Doherty or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 291 of 9 July.

