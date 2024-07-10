A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found in a village with knife wounds.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were called to Mill Lane in Hardwick, close to Long Stratton in South Norfolk, at around 8.11am on Saturday.

A woman in her 40s who had serious injuries was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

She remains in a stable condition, according to Norfolk Police.

Officers believe those involved in the incident knew each other.

A man was arrested in Cambridgeshire and questioned at the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Jonathan Creak, 50, of Westland Way, Woodstock, in Oxfordshire, has been charged on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court next month.

