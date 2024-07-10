A former police officer who attempted to engage an alleged rape victim in sexually inappropriate conversations while he was a serving officer has been found guilty of misconduct.

Ryan Althorpe, 33, who was an officer at Suffolk Police, was also convicted of failing to record a disclosure of a rape allegation.

The offences took place in 2020 when Althorpe was a temporary sergeant based in Woodbridge.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how it began on 16 November 2020, when Althorpe received a message on Facebook from a woman in her 30s, reporting a rape a year previously.

Although the messages were initially positive, a jury heard how the tone quickly changed and Althorpe proceeded to send explicit sexual comments to the victim while discussing the rape allegation.

The court heard how Althorpe repeatedly requested video calls, phone calls and photo exchanges with the victim.

The last message took place on 3 December 2020, and the victim then reported the messages to police after confiding in someone she knew.

Althorpe was a serving officer in the Safer Neighbourhoods Team in Woodbridge, Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

Althorpe was suspended from all duties as a police officer in September 2021 once the allegations came to light and he resigned from his Suffolk Constabulary role as a police officer in June 2022.

He was found guilty by a jury on both counts of misconduct, and will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 11 September.

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “This was an appalling abuse of trust by Althorpe – the victim was vulnerable and quite rightly reached out to him for help and support as he held a position of trust that he completely exploited.

"He showed no respect for the position of authority and trust that the role of a police officer holds and I am ashamed of his actions as he was a serving police officer at the time.

“Public confidence in the police depends on those serving with us demonstrating the highest level of personal standards and professional behaviour and the force will continue to thoroughly investigate any allegations of criminal conduct by its employees."

