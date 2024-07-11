The new crest (left) has been designed to work better on social media than the previous design. Credit: Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints' new club crest has divided opinion among fans - with some describing it as "bland" and "dull" on social media.

The Premiership champions unveiled their new-look badge following what they described as "months of research, engagement with supporters, and careful design work".

The new simplified logo featuring a large cross on a black and green background has been designed to be more memorable and easier to display on digital devices.

However many supporters have taken to X to describe the pared-back look as "boring" and "disappointing".

Posting on X, fan Chris Jones said: "That is nothing to be proud of. Unless you are 11 and it's a school project."

Another critic, Adam, posted: "Sorry Saints fans, but that is horrendous! Just leave it alone, it was just fine!"

However, the comments were not all negative, with Tim Percival posting: "Absolutely love it."

Saint's chief executive Mark Darbon said he understood that some fans would be "uncomfortable" with the change, but insisted the club needed a stronger "visual identity".

He added: "Everyone at the club is extremely excited about this new crest.

"As with anything new, we understand it will take some time to reflect on and get used to, but I very much hope that our fans too will support it."

The club's historian Graham McKechnie said the new design has been taken from the first emblem ever seen on a Saints kit.

"The earliest team photo we have was taken in 1884," he said.

"Back then, they were called St James Improvement Class, playing at various fields around St James and on the Racecourse.

"On the front of some of their jerseys, you can see this emblem."

