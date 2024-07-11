Play Brightcove video

A "devastating" cut to dementia services by a cash-strapped city council could leave vulnerable people isolated, campaigners have warned.

The Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough has seen its funding cut by more than half as the council looks to balance the books.

The service, which is run by the Alzheimer's Society, is a vital hub for people living with the condition and their carers.

Peterborough City Council says it is reducing its annual funding for the centre from £293,000 to £137,000 after a "difficult financial year".

June Mercer, a carer who regularly uses the centre, said: "For this to be cut [by] 51% is devastating, not only for us and for people with dementia, but also for all the staff."

Christine D'Souza, a carer, said the centre was vital for meeting other people who were going through similar issues.

She said: "It's the only time you get to talk to anyone because the rest of the time you're living with someone who's got dementia and you have no conversation.

"You are totally isolated, there's nobody to talk to."

Louise Yates, whose mother Marion, 75, has dementia, said she uses the centre's "Singing for the brain" group and a peer support group.

"It just really hurts my heart that any service from here is going to be cut," she said.

Carers say they are 'devastated' by cuts to Peterborough's Dementia Resource Centre. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Alzheimer's Society said it was not yet certain what impact it would have on the service when the cut comes into effect in September.

Tim Baverstock, from the Alzheimer's Society, said the service currently supported around 530 people.

"It might mean we have to have a reduced service for all of them," he said. "And these are people we all know desperately need help and support."

It is understood that initially no money had been allocated for the Dementia Resource Centre in the latest budget, but the council has now found a way to fund it at a reduced level.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, from Peterborough City Council, said: "It's been an incredibly difficult financial year, as it will be for the next couple of years for Peterborough City Council, and that actually mirrors what's happening across the country with local authorities.

"Peterborough City Council and the administration have identified that this is in fact a critical service.

"It serves the service users and patients very well. That was the decision behind salvaging it.

"We're working currently with the Alzheimer's Society and other stakeholders to make sure it's a viable and fit for purpose service."

To add to the concerns of staff, the building they use is being sold next year, but the council has promised that a new site will be provided.

