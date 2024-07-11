Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England. Presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was broadcast in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 11 July 2024

The general election held on Thursday 4 July 2024 utterly transformed the political map of the ITV Anglia region.

The Conservatives lost 40 seats while the Labour party gained 30. At the last election in 2019, the Tories won all but six of the 71 constituencies. Now they are left with just 25 while the Labour Party have 35.

It is the first time since the Second World War that Labour have more MPs than the Conservatives in the East of England.

Reform UK also won their first seats taking Clacton with their leader Nigel Farage along with Great Yarmouth and South Basildon & East Thurrock.

The Green Party also got their first MP in the region with Adrian Ramsay winning their target seat of Waveney Valley, a constituency which straddles the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

The Liberal Democrats had their best ever result in the East making six gains and taking seven seats.

The Anglia Late Edition panel was Jack Abbot (Lab), Richard Fuller (Con), Charlotte Cane (Lib Dem) and the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage Credit: ITV Anglia

Emma Hutchinson was joined by four MPs from the East of England on the programme:

Jack Abbott is the newly-elected Labour MP for Ipswich.

Richard Fuller was re-elected in North Bedfordshire and is the newly appoited chairman of the Conservative Party.

Charlotte Cane was elected as a new Liberal Democrat MP in Ely and East Cambridgeshire where she beat the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

Nigel Farage is the leader of Reform UK and was elected in Clacton after the eighth attempt to become an MP.

