Drug-dealing killer driver ordered to sell plane to repay illegal gains

A drug dealer who went on the run after killing a veterinary nurse in a crash has been ordered to sell his assets - including a Cessna aircraft - to repay the money he made illegally.

Vytautas Kiminius had been at the wheel of a Range Rover Sport when he ploughed into a Ford Fiesta being driven by 46-year-old Rachel Radwell near Peterborough in 2018.

The 39-year-old, formerly of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, fled the country after being found guilty of causing Ms Radwell's death by dangerous driving.

Following a Europe-wide search, Kiminius handed himself into Cambridgeshire Police.

Kiminius was separately charged and convicted of money laundering, drugs and stolen goods offences, and jailed for a combination of more than 12 years in 2021.

After sentencing a new investigation was launched by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) to strip Kiminius of the money he had made through illicit means.

Investigators established he had made more than £576,000 illegally.

They found he currently had assets worth £58,135 including a Cessna aircraft, property, money held in bank accounts and designer clothing.

46-year-old Rachel Radwell was killed in a head-on crash caused by driver Vytautas Kiminius. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

He was ordered to repay this amount in full or face an additional eight-month jail sentence, while still being required to repay the total sum.

Financial Investigation Manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith, from ERSOU, said: “Our teams continue to work tirelessly to target those who have profited through unlawful activity, and this is another positive result which strips a convicted criminal of their illicit gains.

“We’ll always do whatever we can to use Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) legislation to ensure that crime does not pay.”

A previous order was also made against Kiminius’ partner, Karolina Kiminiene, 38, formerly of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, following a conviction for drugs and money laundering offences.

She was found to have gained £227,256 through criminal means and ordered to initially repay the available amount of £98,414.

The scene of a fatal crash in Peterborough involving a Range Rover driven by Vytautas Kiminius. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know