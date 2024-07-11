The young victim of a hit-and-run car accident is set to take to the racecourse again after breaking her back in the crash.

Harriet Hemmings, 31, had to undergo months of gruelling rehabilitation after the accident in 2019.

S he has been selected as one of 12 jockeys to take part in the Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood racecourse in August.

The annual event chooses inspirational women from all walks of life to race for the cup and raise money for a good cause.

This year the charity is My Sisters' House, which supports women who have suffered domestic abuse.

Harriet dressed in the jockey silks she'll be wearing on race day. Credit: Harriet Hemmings.

It's a moment Ms Hemmings, from Chelmsford in Essex, thought would never come.

In September 2019 she was travelling back from work in Southend, when another car lost control, sending her's car spinning into a tree, just five minutes from her home.

She was able to crawl out of the wreckage and wait for help, but the other driver fled the scene and was never caught.

Harriet, a rural surveyor at Savills, spent four months off work recovering from her injuries and learning to walk again.

“It felt like my body was melting as I lost all muscle,” she said.

“My family had to help with washing and dressing. I had numbness in my thigh and terrible leg spasms where the nerves were damaged.

“Once the doctors said I’d be able to walk, all I wanted to know was if I would be able to ride.

"They would just reiterate how high risk the sport was – but there’s no stopping an equestrian doing what they love."

Harriet (back centre right) pictured amongst her fellow Markel Magnolia Cup riders. Credit: Kirsty Jayne Russell.

Although an experienced rider, training for the Magnolia Cup has been a huge personal challenge, Harriet says.

“The race has been monumental for promoting diversity in racing and I’m excited to be involved.

“The training has been a steep learning curve – replicating that of a professional jockey. I’ve been going to the gym three or four times a week and having regular fitness tests.

"I’ve also been riding out in the early hours of the morning up the famous Warren Hill in Newmarket.

For Harriet, regaining her fitness has been life changing, and she's looking forward to the race on 1 August.

“My body was weak, still years after the accident. But I’m now able to better hold myself up having built muscles in my core, back and legs.

“I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible for an incredibly worthwhile cause. My Sisters’ House is only a small charity and was almost forced to close a few years ago – so any donation big or small would be greatly appreciated by them.”

