Police appeal after 'unexpected' death of woman in her 40s in Heybridge
An investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Essex.
Police were called to Hillary Close in Heybridge, near Maldon, on Wednesday morning.
A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who also attended the incident.
Her death is being treated as unexpected and officers have launched an investigation.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "This investigation is at a very early stage and we’re progressing a number of lines of inquiry."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or online.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know