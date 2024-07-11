An investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Essex.

Police were called to Hillary Close in Heybridge, near Maldon, on Wednesday morning.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who also attended the incident.

Her death is being treated as unexpected and officers have launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "This investigation is at a very early stage and we’re progressing a number of lines of inquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know