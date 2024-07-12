Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Elijah Clark is arrested by Essex Police

A drug dealer who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old boy in an Essex park has been jailed for 13 years.

Elijah Clark, 20, was sentenced after being found guilty of manslaughter and actual bodily harm at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Andy Wood, 16, from Braintree, died in hospital after he was stabbed in the neck in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, on 12 February, 2023.

Clark from Chelmsford was arrested within hours of the assault and later charged with murder.

CCTV showed him leaving the scene on an electric scooter shortly after the assault.

During the trial, prosecutors said Clark, who was wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife, set out to rob the teenager because he was selling drugs "on his patch".

Andy Wood, 16, from Braintree, died from a stab wound to the neck. Credit: Essex Police

The victim was described as a “fantastic human being” by his family.

They said he will be “remembered by all that he touched as an amazing, loving, caring son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend that did not deserve to be taken away so soon”.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe said “This sentence concludes a long investigation by our Serious Crime Directorate and justice for Andy and his family has been at the centre of this.

“Andy’s death was completely avoidable and devastating for this family and those who loved him.

“My thoughts remain with Andy Wood’s family and friends and I commend their strength throughout this investigation.”

Clark was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court to 13 years for the manslaughter offence and 18 months for the actual bodily harm offence. The sentences are to run concurrently.

