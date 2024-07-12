A security guard who plotted to kidnap, rape and murder the TV presenter Holly Willoughby has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Gavin Plumb, 37, from Harlow, was handed his sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court following his conviction for soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap.

Plumb was caught after posting messages in an online group called Abduct Lovers, which had been infiltrated by a US undercover police officer.

When Essex Police raided Plumb’s flat in Harlow they found bottles of chloroform and an “abduction kit” complete with cable ties.

Plumb was arrested on 4 October last year and when officers told him that the allegations concerned Ms Willoughby, he said: “I’m not gonna lie, she is a fantasy of mine.”

The judge sentencing Gavin Plumb said Ms Willoughby is a “well-known and well-loved public figure” but is “entitled to respect for her private and family life”.

Mr Justice Edward Murray said he had read Ms Willoughby’s victim personal statement, the contents of which are private but were shown “only to those who needed to see”, including Plumb.

The judge said he had “carefully read” Ms Willoughby’s statement, adding: “I simply note I am satisfied these offences have had life-changing consequences for her both privately and professionally.”

The judge added he had “no doubt” the security guard’s plans for Ms Willoughby were “considerably more than a fantasy”.

The judge said: “Your plan was hopelessly unrealistic for a number of reasons – including your poor physical health – but you clearly thought it was feasible.

“Although you talked about carrying out the plan on your own, I am sure that this was simply bravado.

“You always intended to carry out your plan to kidnap, rape and kill Ms Willoughby, but only if you could find the right man or men – the right ‘crew’ as you sometimes called it – to help you do it.”

Holly Willoughby's victim impact statement was kept private during the sentencing hearing.

The hearing also heard a victim impact statement from another woman who chose to remain anonymous.

Plumb had tried to falsely imprison the women in a shop in 2008.

In her statement the woman said she “felt a permanent sense of worry” that “she would bump into him when he was released” from prison.

Sasha Wass KC, mitigating for Plumb, told Chelmsford Crown Court that the defendant “worshipped and was obsessed by Ms Willoughby for a period of years, admittedly in a warped and bizarre manner”.

“A manner which he described as dark when he gave evidence,” she added.

Ms Wass said he was "devastated to be the cause of such pain" to Ms Willoughby.

She said Plumb “remains embarrassed and ashamed”, and said he “always expected” the online conversations that formed the focus of the trial “would remain private”.

