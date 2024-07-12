'Overjoyed' cat lover Alison has been reunited with her cat, Mojo, four years after he disappeared.

Mojo was only two years old when he went missing from his home in Peterborough in 2020.

Despite extensive searching there was no trace of him.

However, when a cat was taken in for a check-up at a local vet practice and scanned for a microchip, it turned out to be Mojo.

Alison received a call from the vet saying "we've found your cat", and the pair were reunited!

Mojo was brought to the vet by a fellow cat-lover who had taken him in, but no one knows where he was living before then. Credit: Alison Woodrow.

Mojo's mum, Alison, is a volunteer fosterer for Cats Protection Peterborough & District, a local charity dedicated to rehoming unwanted cats, and that's how she first met her beloved furry friend.

"Mojo was a tiny foundling kitten who was in a terrible state and very poorly.

"I bought him back from the brink and in my ten+ years of fostering, he was the only cat I ever adopted – he was my failed foster."

After he disappeared, Alison was heartbroken.

"Not knowing what had happened to Mojo was just awful; you always think the worst and as we had some very big dogs in the area I was fearful of what could have happened to him."

Mojo as a kitten, rescued from the brink of death by Cats Protection Peterborough & District. Credit: Rachael Musson.

However, Mojo is now settling back into his home very well, sleeping on Alison's bed and even meeting the litter of kittens Alison is currently fostering.

She says Mojo's story highlights the importance of checking for a microchip.

“Microchips are invaluable in getting missing cats home.

"It’s also important to spread the message that anyone who finds a stray gets them scanned for a chip.

"There are lots of lovely volunteers in Peterborough who will come out and do this, and it would be helpful if vets could check for chips prior to any treatment.”

Since last month, micro-chipping has been compulsory in the UK, but Alison says there's still more that people can do.

As well as encouraging tradespeople to check their vans for strays, she praises the action of a local farmer who checked his bonfire before lighting it, and found the litter of kittens Alison is now looking after.

Alison's latest foster cats: the litter of five six-week old kittens found in a woodpile. Credit: Cats Protection Peterborough & District.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know