Britain's biggest solar farm will be built on Suffolk Cambridgeshire border

Plans to build a 2,500 acre solar farm on the Cambridgeshire Suffolk border have been approved by the secretary of state for energy.

The proposed £600 million energy farm had been met with fierce opposition by local campaigners, but developers, Sunnica, say it would be able to power 172,000 homes with clean, renewable energy. The farm that will span four sites, one near Mildenhall and West Row, another near Freckenham and Worlington and two other sites in East Cambridgeshire close to Newmarket.

When built, it will be the largest solar farm in Britain.

Campaigners have voiced their objections to the proposed Sunnica solar farm. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A decision on the controversial plans had been delayed several times, including most recently due to the UK general election.

The new energy security secretary, Ed Miliband, said solar power was "crucial to achieving net zero" and that solar power would provide "an abundant source of cleaner, cheaper energy on the mission towards 2030".

The Cabinet Member for Planning at West Suffolk Council has said he is disappointed at the decision.

Cllr Jim Thorndyke said: "Many of our local towns and parishes and the Sunnica Action Group have raised concerns about the impact of this application.

"West Suffolk Council has listened, and it has also reviewed the information from Sunnica.

"Together with Suffolk County Council, East Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, we have all objected to the application citing concerns about the impact it will have.

"So I am disappointed by the decision.

"We are fully committed to solar and other renewable energy to help tackle climate change.

"But Sunnica proposals are too big and in the wrong location and we will now be carefully reviewing the decision to understand how it has been reached."

A spokespoken for Sunnica said in a statement: "Sunnica is immensely pleased with the decision to grant development consent for Sunnica Energy Farm.

"Sunnica would make a nationally significant contribution towards the UK’s legal obligation to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and its ongoing energy security.

"This important milestone and the decision by the Secretary of State has come after many months of intense scrutiny and robust engagement with the planning process, and wider public consultations.

"We will now move forward towards the implementation phase, ultimately allowing us to create clean renewable energy for the UK, and look forward to meeting with local authorities and the wider community to plan the next steps."

