13-year-old boy arrested after child stabbed in Essex brawl

A child was stabbed in the leg when a mass brawl broke out among a group of teenagers in Essex.

A thirteen-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after the fight in Witham on Saturday, July 13 and has since been released on bail.The victim is believed to be another young teenage boy.The injury suffered is said to be minor.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said in a statement: "We were called to reports of an altercation in Collingwood Road at about 5.05pm on Saturday 13 July, involving several teenagers.

"It was reported one of the teenagers sustained an injury to their leg in the altercation, which was treated at the scene by paramedics.

"As a result of a quick investigation, a 13-year-old was arrested at about 7pm on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know