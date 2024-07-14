The body of a woman in her 80s has been pulled from a river in Cambridgeshire, while a search to locate a man, also in his 80s, continues.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Chain Bridge in March at 8.35am on Saturday (July 13) morning.

A car had been noted to have been parked in the area since July 10th. Police investigating the report said they were concerned for the welfare of two people.

On Sunday afternoon (July 14) a woman's body was recovered from the river.

Detective Inspector Lee Womack said: "We are currently treating the death of the woman as unexplained and searches of the river and surrounding areas are ongoing to locate the man."

"We would like to appeal to anyone who was driving in the area on July 10, and may have dashcam footage of a silver Vauxhall Astra or the man and woman."