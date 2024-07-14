Investigation launched after pilot killed in plane crash in Northamptonshire

A pilot has been killed in a plane crash in Northamptonshire.

The man in his 60s had been flying a light aircraft on Saturday, July 13.

It came down at Spanhoe airfield in Laxton near Corby at about 12.50pm. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Police officers, medics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and fire crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended the scene.

An investigation has now been launched by Northamptonshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Police officers have asked that anyone with any information call them on 101 and quote incident number 242 of 13/07/24.

