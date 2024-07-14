Prisoner charged with murder after inmate death

A prisoner has been charged with murder after the death of another inmate at HMP Peterborough.

Jordan Neale, 26, was arrested on Friday July 12 after 42-year-old fellow prisoner Gareth Jones was assaulted.

Jones was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, where he died on Saturday July 13.

Neale will appear before magistrates in Peterborough on Monday July 14.

