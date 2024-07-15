Police investigating the death of a newborn baby found outside a house have concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

The baby was discovered outside Wilbury House on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 December last year.

Two men and a teenage female were arrested on suspicion of murder, but will now face no further action, Suffolk Police said.

A Home Office post-mortem examination had taken place on the baby's body and was inconclusive.

Further tests gave the cause of death as 'stillbirth', but no criminal offences were revealed so the investigation has concluded.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know