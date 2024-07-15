Play Brightcove video

Neighbours say a huge solar farm approved by the government is the wrong plan in the wrong place, as ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson reports.

Local councils and residents are fighting back against plans to build Britain's biggest solar farm after it was approved by the new government.

The 2,500-acre solar farm on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border, by developer Sunnica, could power up to 172,000 homes and help the government reach its net-zero targets.

The previous government repeatedly delayed a decision on the proposal which was opposed by councils, MPs and the planning inspectorate.

On Friday, the plans were approved by Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband, causing backlash among locals.

John James, who runs a stud farm in Chippenham, said he was appalled by the news.

He said: "My wife hasn't slept three days now, wondering what's going to happen. She's a worrier. I just get on with it today, but it's just beyond belief and I think this is just the tip of the iceberg."

Mr Miliband said solar power would provide "an abundant source of cleaner, cheaper energy on the mission towards 2030".

Archive picture of campaigners protesting against the Sunnica plans Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is expected to cost £600 million and will span three sites rented from farmers around villages including Isleham, Woorlington, Freckenham, Chippenham and Snailwell.

It is expected to create 27 permanent jobs plus another 1,500 during construction.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) described the decision as "trigger-happy" and said it "smacks more of dictatorship than democracy".

It is calling for a judicial review to overturn the decision.

CPRE Chairman Dr Alan James said: “Everyone is against the proposal. Suffolk County Council, East Cambridgeshire District Council, at least two MPs, local residents and most importantly, the Planning Inspectorate."

Campaigners say the solar farm will blight the area and take away productive farmland, arguing it should be on rooftops and brownfield sites.

The Say No to Sunnica action group said the UK has over 600,000 acres of south-facing commercial roofs. It said in Germany, 14 gigawatts of solar energy was installed last year, and nearly 70% came from roof tops.

Dr James said: “With the rate of sea level rise increasing month on month, food security and the protection of good crop-growing land has never been more important.”

He added that there is a safety risk posed by the quantity of battery storage to local communities: “Should anything go wrong, the consequences don’t bear thinking about.”

Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Cllr Anna Bailey, said: “We are heartbroken and extremely disappointed the new Secretary of State has seen fit to sideswipe the views of four councils and hundreds of local residents and businesses to agree to these proposals."

She said the council is "completely supportive of renewable energy" but the schemes needed to be in the "right place".

Cambridgeshire County Council, Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council have also expressed concerns.

Campaigners have voiced their objections to the proposed Sunnica solar farm. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Charlotte Cane, the Lib Dem MP for Ely and East Cambridgeshire said: “Green energy is vital and solar farms are key to meeting our net zero targets.

"But that must not mean that every solar farm application should get permission regardless of its impact on our food security, biodiversity, landscape character and our existing farming and horse racing businesses.

“I am shocked that the Secretary of State has overridden all advice to the contrary and given this scheme permission.”

In a statement, the farm's developer Sunnica said: "Sunnica would make a nationally significant contribution towards the UK’s legal obligation to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and its ongoing energy security.

"This important milestone and the decision by the Secretary of State has come after many months of intense scrutiny and robust engagement with the planning process, and wider public consultations."

