Disappointed England fan Matthew Mahoney arrived back at Stansted Airport on Monday morning.

A fan who spent £1,200 on a day-trip to Berlin to watch England's defeat in the Euro final says it was worth it.

Matthew Mahoney, 34, from Leigh-on-Sea near Southend, was so desperate to see the match at the Olympiastadion Berlin, he flew out to Germany at 11am on Sunday.

The Essex man's one day visit cost "around £1,200", including flights and accommodation, as England suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Spain.

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer scored an important equaliser before Spain crushed England fans' dreams. Credit: PA

The England players left their hotel in Berlin on Monday morning as they travelled home to Stansted Airport.

Mr Mahoney also arrived back on home soil at Stansted Airport and said his trip, which was the only game he watched in Germany at the tournament, was not a waste of money.

"It was a good experience, I enjoyed it and it was worth it for the memories", Mr Mahoney said.

"I'm gutted. It was a great experience though, to be there and be with everyone and have a good time."

England went behind in the 47th minute as Spain's Nico Williams opened the scoring, before midfielder Cole Palmer equalised to give fans hope for a win.

Mikel Oyarzabal crushed those hopes with four minutes to go, meaning the Three Lions lost a second Euros cup final in three years.

Despite the disappointment, fan Mr Mahoney believes there are reasons to be optimistic and said: "Spain were so good, but we've got so many good players and such a good squad that the future is bright and we've just got to stay positive."

