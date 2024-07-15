Four children and a man have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash.

The crash happened on the A1 near Sawtry in Cambridgeshire at around 12.50am on Monday.

The black Audi Q2 and white Toyota Yaris crashed on the northbound carriageway.

Four children and a 36-year-old man were taken to hospital with "serious but not life-threatening injuries", Cambridgeshire Police said.

The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 40s from Peterborough, tested positive for cannabis and has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know