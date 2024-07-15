A fresh search for remains has begun at a farm where a woman was murdered in 1969.

Muriel McKay, the wealthy wife of newspaper executive Alick McKay, was kidnapped and held ransom for £1million more than 54 years ago.

The pair who kidnapped her had mistaken her for Anna Murdoch, the then-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, as Mr McKay was also Australian and Murdoch's deputy.

Ms McKay, 55, disappeared in December 1969 and was traced to Stocking Farm near Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire.

Her body has never been found, despite the farm having been searched several times since 1969.

On Monday a search began at the farm, which is expected to take around five days but could be extended.

It has seen officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and forensic officers working together with forensic archaeologists and other specialists as well as Hertfordshire Police.

Muriel Frieda Mckay, 55, wife of the deputy chairman of the News of the World Credit: PA

Brothers Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein were convicted of Ms McKay's kidnap and murder.

Arthur Hosein died in prison in 2009, while Nizamodeen Hosein was deported to Trinidad and Tobago after serving his sentence.

Earlier this year, Ms McKay's family, who have campaigned hard to re-ignite the search for her body, went to Trinidad and Tobago to meet Nizamodeen Hosein.

He told them and police where he buried Ms McKay, which her family say is a section of the farm that has never been dug up.

The farm was searched at the time of the murder and again in 2022, involving 30 police officers, ground penetrating radar and specialist forensic archaeologists, but nothing new was found.

