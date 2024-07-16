A Labour MP says he was warned he risked legal action and losing his seat after protesting against making an oath to the King.

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, who favours living in a republic, omitted four words while swearing allegiance to the King last week during his oath to take his seat in the House of Commons.

He had to make the oath for a second time on Tuesday after omitting the words “his heirs and successors” during his first attempt.

Mr Lewis said: “I take this oath under protest and in the hope that one day my fellow citizens will democratically decide to live in a republic.

“Until that time I do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, according to law.”

Commons officials allegedly then told him there was “doubt about whether the manner in which you made the affirmation is legally valid”.

MPs are required by law to make an oath and are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so.

Mr Lewis, writing on the social media platform X, said: “The majority of the public are committed to democracy, and so I hope one day MPs can swear an oath based on those values.”

He posted a photo of the letter he received from the House of Commons Journal Office.

The letter said under the Parliamentary Oaths Act 1866, he could be fined £500 for every time he tries to participate in the Commons.

His seat could also be taken away from him.

And it said there is a risk of legal action: "It would ultimately be for the courts to decide, but it could result in your losing your seat. The safest course would be to remake the affirmation in the words prescribed by law.”

Mr Lewis wrote on X: “This should change, so MPs have the choice to swear allegiance to our constituents and democracy.”

In his second oath attempt on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said: “I was elected to Parliament to represent my constituents and our country to the best of my ability to defend democracy and uphold human rights and one day I hope all Members of Parliament will be entitled to swear an oath of allegiance based on those values.

“I do solemnly and sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law.”

Clive Lewis MP Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Lewis was not alone in making a protest when pledging allegiance, with other MPs also making clear their opposition to the monarchy.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood last week said: “I read out this empty formula in order to represent my constituents but it’s under protest.”

T he remaining handful of MPs yet to swear in are expected to do so on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the King’s Speech debate.

