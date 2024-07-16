Police are appealing for help to find five men in connection with violence before a football derby.

A group of men were "verbally and physically aggressive towards each other" before the East Anglian derby - Norwich City vs Ipswich Town - on 6 April, Norfolk Police said.

It happened in Norwich at around 11.45am on Heathside Road, Cotman Road, Thorpe Road, and Carrow Road.

Police on Tuesday released images of the men they would still like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the men or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Norfolk Police and quote reference 36/27356/24.

