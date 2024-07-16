Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes takes a dive into Peterborough Cathedral's latest exhibit

A popular city cathedral has been taken over by monsters for its latest immersive exhibition.

The Monsters of the Sea exhibit is at Peterborough Cathedral until 1 September and features 16 sea creatures, all of which are animatronic and lifelike.

The Rev Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean of Peterborough, said: "Sometimes people feel a bit intimidated coming in.

"They'll certainly come in to see an exhibition and while they're here, we hope they might admire the building.

It's not the first prehistoric exhibition to feature at Peterborough Cathedral. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It's a very good backdrop for such a good exhibition and, of course, the ticket sales help to pay for the upkeep of this building."

The prehistoric feature comes after several other unusual exhibits at the cathedral in recent years, including a T-Rex and sculptures of Mars, Earth and the Moon.

