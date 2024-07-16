Play Brightcove video

Victoria Thomas Bowen, accused of throwing a milkshake at Nigel Farage, arriving at Westminster Magistrates Court.

A 25-year-old woman has denied charges against her after a milkshake was thrown over Nigel Farage.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, of St Osyth Road in Clacton, Essex, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Reform UK leader Farage was covered with a McDonald's banana drink as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoons pub in the seaside town on 4 June.

Farage, who was elected as Clacton's MP at the General Election, had been visiting the town on his campaign trail.

The former UKIP leader won the seat in the House of Commons for the first time in May, winning 46% of votes and beating the former Conservative MP Giles Watling.

And his new party made gains across the country, winning five seats and 14% of the country's vote share.

But his party has courted controversy in the run-up to the election.

Undercover filming by Channel 4 showed an activist in Clacton using a racial slur against former prime minister Rishi Sunak, and saying asylum seekers who crossed the Channel in small boats to be shot.

Mr Farage has called the Channel 4 report a “set-up”.

ITV News also uncovered what appears to be racist social media posts by two candidates standing for Reform UK. Four other candidates were part of a Facebook group that regularly features Islamophobic and racist content.

At the time, Mr Farage told ITV News a vetting company was to blame for failing to carry out background checks.

