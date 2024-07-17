'Scourge' shoplifter jailed and banned from every Norfolk Co-op store for four years
A brazen thief described as an "absolute scourge" has been jailed and banned from every Co-op store in Norfolk.
Kyle Nunn, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing chocolate, cheese, meat, coffee and tuna - often in large amounts worth hundreds of pounds - in May and June.
He also stole clothing and alcohol from shops in Norwich worth over £800.
Appearing before Norwich magistrates, Nunn admitted a string of charges including theft from shops, a car and criminal damage.
He was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from every Co-op store in Norfolk for four years, as well as:
B&M, Albion Way, Norwich
Tesco, Ipswich Road, Norwich
Tesco, Westlegate, Norwich
Tesco, London Street, Norwich
Tesco, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich
Tesco, Dereham Road, Norwich
Tesco, Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth
Mountain Warehouse, Haymarket, Norwich
Next, Hayhill, Norwich
Next, Riverside retail park, Norwich
Sainsbury, Vancouver Centre, King’s Lynn
He was also given a 32 week prison sentence.
Duncan Etchells, Norfolk Police, said: “Nunn was an absolute scourge in Norwich, targeting the same shops day in day out and taking large amounts of stock, on occasion hundreds of chocolate bars in one go – and then going back for more in the same day.
"His stealing was brazen and unrelenting with no thought for the effect on businesses and their staff. We hope his time in jail allows him to get the help he needs and to reflect on his behaviour.”
