A brazen thief described as an "absolute scourge" has been jailed and banned from every Co-op store in Norfolk.

Kyle Nunn, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing chocolate, cheese, meat, coffee and tuna - often in large amounts worth hundreds of pounds - in May and June.

He also stole clothing and alcohol from shops in Norwich worth over £800.

Appearing before Norwich magistrates, Nunn admitted a string of charges including theft from shops, a car and criminal damage.

He was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from every Co-op store in Norfolk for four years, as well as:

B&M, Albion Way, Norwich

Tesco, Ipswich Road, Norwich

Tesco, Westlegate, Norwich

Tesco, London Street, Norwich

Tesco, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Tesco, Dereham Road, Norwich

Tesco, Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth

Mountain Warehouse, Haymarket, Norwich

Next, Hayhill, Norwich

Next, Riverside retail park, Norwich

Sainsbury, Vancouver Centre, King’s Lynn

He was also given a 32 week prison sentence.

Duncan Etchells, Norfolk Police, said: “Nunn was an absolute scourge in Norwich, targeting the same shops day in day out and taking large amounts of stock, on occasion hundreds of chocolate bars in one go – and then going back for more in the same day.

"His stealing was brazen and unrelenting with no thought for the effect on businesses and their staff. We hope his time in jail allows him to get the help he needs and to reflect on his behaviour.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know