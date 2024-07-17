Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson reports on the move to permanently switch off the fountains.

Controversial city centre fountains, which would cost thousands of pounds to repair, are to be permanently switched off.

Peterborough's fountains were installed 15 years ago as part of a £12.6 million scheme to rejuvenate the area paid for by the East of England Development Agency.

But over the years the fountains have been plagued by technical issues, which meant they were off more then they were on.

They have also needed regular repairs, in a city council that has admitted 'experiencing a difficult financial year.'

Toby Wood, part of the Peterborough Civic Society, said: "It was certainly a good idea ten years ago, but it just didn't work out.

"Because over the years, many times the fountains have broken down and the council's had to spend an awful lot of money on maintenance, which I'm sure wasn't in the original plan to spend that much."

A public poll in 2023 revealed the majority of people wanted the fountains to be switched off Credit: ITV News Anglia

The move to take out the fountains and the equipment that operates the water feature, underneath Cathedral Square, follows a public vote in 2023 in favour of permanently switching off the water feature.

The council had revealed that it spends around £20,000 each year to cover the annual running costs of the fountains, but it would need an extra £15,000 to get them working.

The former Peterborough City Council leader John Peach, who oversaw their installation, has described the decision as "sad."

"They attracted people into Peterborough, particularly with young kids during the day and then at night for the night time economy to encourage people to come into town", Mr Peach said.

"These days the fountains are off and if you want to go for a meal in town you have to go for about 8.30pm because the restaurants close.

"So I would have thought the council would want to encourage people back into the city."

The cash-strapped city council said it could 'not afford to spend money' on the fountains Credit: ITV News Anglia

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: "Councillors made the decision as part of the 2024/25 budget setting process to switch off the fountains permanently.

"This was after investigations revealed that there would need to be significant investment in the water feature to allow it to operate reliably in the future, owing to the age of the equipment. “The decision was also taken following feedback from residents, as part of the budget consultation and also a public poll on social media last year, which revealed that a majority of people wanted the fountains to be turned off. “At a time when the council has huge financial challenges and is seeing demand increase in areas such as homelessness and children's and adult's services, this is money we cannot afford to spend."

