Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray reports on the new coastal policy.

A new £8.4 million plan to help those living in crumbling cliff-top villages has been met with scepticism by locals.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's "coastal adaptation policy" will use funding from the Environment Agency to aid those living in Norfolk's crumbling coastline communities like Hemsby, Winterton and Hopton.

The county has some of the fastest eroding coastline in Northern Europe, with 67 homes having been lost on the south side of the village of Hemsby near Great Yarmouth since 1977.

But, Simon Measures, from Save Hemsby Coastline Group, said: "It is good that they’ve recognised they need to do more to support vulnerable businesses, homes and people in these rapidly eroding areas.

"But the problem we’ve got here is we already have a plan so why are they asking for more money to do what we already know what they need to do here.

"The clue is in our name. We want to save Hemsby's coastline, we don't just want to pack up and run away."

The new policy includes buying land outside risk zones to build replacement properties. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The coastal adaption policy

The policy states that "a certain amount of community adaptation to foreseeable changes is likely to be required" in some areas.

"Such locations include, Hemsby, Scratby and Winterton", the document said. "This may also be the case on a ‘hold the line’ frontage where funding is not available to maintain existing defences or implementing new defences."

The council says it will take action to help people, including buying at risk properties, buying land and homes outside of risk zones for people to relocate to and offering properties to rent through a council owned housing company.

Local councillor, James Bensly, who owns the local cafe, believes the new policy was vital for coastal communities and said: "This plan will help us depending on the community where they are, from Winterton to Hopton.

"If they want a hardline defence this will help us lobby central government, if they want an adaption plan where they want to move back and retreat a but this will also help.

"This is all community led. They will feed into the policy which will then help lobby central government to deliver for the communities."

Carol Boyes retired to Hemsby with her late husband over two decades ago. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The human cost of coastal erosion

Carol Boyes, 78, has owned her cliff top bungalow in Hemsby for over two decades.

She fears the next big storm combined with a high tide will claim her home.

"It’s heartbreaking knowing that the neighbours have gone. You do get a bit frightened as you hear the tides", she said.

“We don’t have money. We can’t sell our properties to try and help. They’re going to have to step in and do something for us."

Lorna Bevan, who runs the local pub said she remains to be convinced that the plan will work.

"I'm not sure if it's going to give too much power to the local council", she said.

"I think it is going to give power back to the people, but I'm really worried it will stop them thinking about protection of our coastline and relocation instead.

"I'd like to see the hard defences we have fought so long and so hard for."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know