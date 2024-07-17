A mortgage broker who strangled his wife to death so he could claim her life insurance and pay off spiralling debts was a "competent liar", police have said.

Robert Hammond, 47, of Primes Corner, Histon, near Cambridge, denied murdering his wife Sian on 29 October last year.

But on Wednesday a jury at Cambridge Crown Court returned a guilty verdict on a charge of murder.

The court heard that Hammond called police at 2am, the day after murdering Sian, claiming he had found her not breathing.

A post-mortem examination found that Sian had been strangled.

Their home CCTV showed that no other person had entered or left the house that night and there was no suggestion of third party involvement.

Hammond had debts of more than £300,000 and had created excuses to delay payments to financial companies, the court heard.

Sian's life cover was £450,000 and after his wife's death, he told one company he would pay off the debt in full.

Mrs Hammond's body was found at the house in Primes Corner in Histon. Credit: Google Maps

Det Insp Richard Stott said: "The pathology played a key part in this investigation, and this started to show how Mr Hammond had lied about how his wife had died.

"Once the investigation progressed it showed Hammond to be a competent liar and the large debts and financial pressures he was under became clear.

"His greed and fear of losing his public standing led to him murdering his wife to benefit from her life insurance and to continue to hide his debt and lies.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Sian; she was a loved and well-liked person and an active and successful businesswoman."

Sian’s family said: "Everyone that knew her would agree Sian was one of the friendliest people you could have the pleasure of meeting, and she will be sorely missed by many."

Hammond will be sentenced on 23 July.

